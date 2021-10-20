SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

EBND opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.