SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $292,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

