SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Trimmed by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.34. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,890. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $83.73 and a 12 month high of $136.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77.

