SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $508.04

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $508.04 and last traded at $507.93, with a volume of 69924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $503.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

