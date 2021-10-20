Spectiv (SIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00191709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00092677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

