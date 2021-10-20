Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.14. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

