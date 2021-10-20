SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Update

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 848,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. 5,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,220. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.