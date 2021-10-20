S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on STBA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&T Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

