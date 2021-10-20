S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&T Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of S&T Bancorp worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

