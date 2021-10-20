StableXSwap (STAX) Tops One Day Volume of $700.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $37.41 million and $700.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,705.58 or 1.00063166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00053725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.64 or 0.00669986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

