STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 223.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

