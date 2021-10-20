StakedZEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for about $96.98 or 0.00146915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2,090.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00067359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00101325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,899.76 or 0.99833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.44 or 0.06207356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00021286 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

