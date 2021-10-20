Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

SCBFF opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

