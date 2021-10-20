Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

SCBFF opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

