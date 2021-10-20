State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $121,000 Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Fluent worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLNT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 1,202.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

FLNT opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.76. Fluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.