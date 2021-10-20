State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,400 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVC. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 722,416 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 410.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 29.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $266.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

