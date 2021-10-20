State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.85.

STT stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. State Street has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 23.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 51.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

