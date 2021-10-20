State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.85.
STT stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. State Street has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 23.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 51.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
