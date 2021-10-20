Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $72.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.36.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $64.79. 75,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,249. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

