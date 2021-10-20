Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $34.27 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

