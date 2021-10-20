Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 385.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $100,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

STXS stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $438.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

