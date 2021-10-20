Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.