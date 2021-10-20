Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 11,332 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85.

