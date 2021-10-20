Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $204.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average of $188.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

