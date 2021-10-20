Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 12,540 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

