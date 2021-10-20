Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.26 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $311.00 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

