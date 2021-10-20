Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.