Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of First Hawaiian worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FHB. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.