Stifel Financial Corp Sells 129 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,187,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $185.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

