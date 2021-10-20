Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BowX Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of BOWX stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. BowX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BowX Acquisition by 191.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,310,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BowX Acquisition by 76.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,244,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after buying an additional 3,149,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,565,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in BowX Acquisition by 168.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after buying an additional 1,014,776 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in BowX Acquisition by 55.4% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,341,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after buying an additional 478,389 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

