Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of 692% compared to the average daily volume of 737 call options.

PING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Ping Identity stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 75,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

