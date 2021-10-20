Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CorePoint Lodging Call Options (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 17,448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical volume of 2,295 call options.

Shares of CPLG traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPLG. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth $7,310,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $2,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

