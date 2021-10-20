Stoneridge, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $557.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

