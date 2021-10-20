StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 2,427 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $167,098.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 6,503 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $437,391.78.
- On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18.
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
