StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 2,427 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $167,098.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 6,503 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $437,391.78.

On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

