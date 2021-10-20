Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 622,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

