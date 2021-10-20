Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.15

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $112.17 million and $13.18 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00188910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.