Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 30,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,408. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRN. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

