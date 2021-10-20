Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $4.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.65. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. Stryker has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

