Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) & Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sturgis Bancorp and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.32 $6.01 million N/A N/A Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.32 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

Sturgis Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carter Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Sturgis Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

