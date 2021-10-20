Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.00 by Barclays

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Südzucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.85 ($17.47).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.31 ($15.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -23.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.73 and a 200-day moving average of €13.59. Südzucker has a one year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a one year high of €14.62 ($17.20).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

