Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

