Sun (New) Trading Up 38.4% This Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $192.23 million and approximately $473.50 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00064541 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

