Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Citigroup boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.28.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at C$28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$42.58 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.77. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.4828582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.