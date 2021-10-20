SuperFarm (SUPER) One Day Volume Hits $61.13 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $76.90 million and $61.13 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011281 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

