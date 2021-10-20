Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.14. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Superior Drilling Products worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.