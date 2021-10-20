Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.98% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 11,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,941. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

