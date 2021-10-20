SureRemit (RMT) Price Up 46.4% Over Last 7 Days

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $4,269.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

