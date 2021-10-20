Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$382.34 million and a PE ratio of 0.96. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

