Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $278,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

