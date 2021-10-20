Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIGGU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000.

Shares of GIGGU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

