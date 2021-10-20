SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $699.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $701.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.