Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $525.00 and last traded at $525.00. 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.61.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.16 and a 200-day moving average of $511.19.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

